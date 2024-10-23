Old Dominion's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year

Old Dominion Freight Line’s ODFL third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.43 was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 7.1% year over year. Management has stated that all per-share data, even for the prior-year period, have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split. The stock split was announced by ODFL in the first quarter.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues of $1.47 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion and decreased 3% year over year. A 4.8% decrease in less-than-truckload (“LTL”) tons per day hurt results.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

Revenues from LTL services came in at $1.46 billion, down 2.9% year over year. Segmental revenues were below our projection of $1.53 billion. Revenues from other services fell 6.5% to $13.1 million, which was just below our projection of $13.7 million.

In the quarter under review, LTL weight per shipment dipped 1.4% and LTL revenue per shipment inched up 0.1%. LTL shipments and LTL shipments per day were down 1.9% and 3.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 1.5%.

Total operating expenses remained flat at $1.07 billion. Operating income decreased 9.7% to $401.8 million.

Old Dominion exited the September quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $74.2 million compared with $433.8 million in 2023-end. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $40 million compared with $60 million at 2023-end. Capital expenditures were $242.8 million. The matric incurred in the reported quarter.

The company paid out dividends worth $168.2 million and repurchased its shares worth $824.8 million in the first nine months of the year. For 2024, ODFL anticipates total capital expenditures to be $750 million. Of the total, $350 million is anticipated to be invested in real estate and service center expansion projects, $325 million in tractors and trailers and $75 million in information technology and other assets.

Zacks Rank of ODFL

Currently, ODFL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This was inclusive of the $380 million impact from the outage caused by CrowdStrike CRWD.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. Operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.