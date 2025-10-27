Old Dominion's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store for the Stock?

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open.

ODFL has a solid earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (met the mark once and missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average beat of 1.77%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for ODFL this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ODFL’s Q3 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODFL’s third-quarter 2025 earnings per share has been revised downward by 0.81% in the past 60 days to $1.22 per share. Moreover, the consensus mark implies a 14.69% decline from the year-ago actuals.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODFL’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.40 billion, indicating a 4.79% decrease year over year. The top-line performance in the third quarter is expected to have suffered from weak freight demand, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related uncertainties and high inflationary pressure.

The freight market downturn is expected to have significantly impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The decline in demand for freight services is likely to have reduced shipments and rates, affecting the company’s top line.

Per our model, we expect revenues from LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Services to be $1.39 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.9%, and other Services revenues to be $14.2 million, implying a rise of 8.7% from third-quarter 2024 actuals. Low fuel costs might aid the September quarter bottom-line results.

What Our Model Says About ODFL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Old Dominion this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ODFL has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of ODFL's Q2 Earnings

Old Dominion’s second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.27 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 and dipped 14.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion and decreased 6.1% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) earnings on Nov. 3. RYAAY has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised 2.6% upward over the past 60 days. RYAAY’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), the average beat being 61.2%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4.

Expeditors has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average beat being 15.30%.

Expeditors’ third-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to decline 14.11% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 2.94% to $1.40 per share in the past 60 days.

