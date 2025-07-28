Old Dominion's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store for the Stock?

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

ODFL’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and met the mark once in the remaining quarter, delivering an average rise of 2.67%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for ODFL this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ODFL’s Q2 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODFL’s second-quarter 2025 earnings per share has been revised downward by 1.53% in the past 60 days to $1.29 per share. Moreover, the consensus mark implies a 12.84% decline from the year-ago actuals.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODFL’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.42 billion, indicating a 5.55% decrease year over year. The top-line performance in the second quarter is expected to have suffered from weak freight demand, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related uncertainties and high inflationary pressure.

The freight market downturn is expected to have significantly impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The decline in demand for freight services is likely to have reduced shipments and rates, impacting the company’s top line.

Per our model, we expect revenues from LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Services to be $1.41 billion, which indicates a decline of 5.3%, and other Services revenues to be $16.5 million, implying a rise of 20% from second-quarter 2024 actuals. Low fuel costs might aid the June quarter bottom-line results.

What Our Model Says About ODFL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Old Dominion this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ODFL has an Earnings ESP of -0.68% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

Highlights of ODFL's Q1 Earnings

Old Dominion’s first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.19 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% but dropped 11.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.37 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but decreased 5.8% year over year. A 6.3% decline in LTL tons per day hurt results.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited ( CP ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 30. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CP’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters (missed the mark in one quarter and matched the mark in the remaining quarter), the average beat being 2.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CP’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has remained unchanged at 82 cents per share in the past 60 days. CP’s second-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to grow 6.5% year over year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation ( JBLU ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. JBLU is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 29.

JBLU’s second-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to decline more than 100% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBLU’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 13.89% in the past 60 days. JBLU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 58.32%.

