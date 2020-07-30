Old Dominion's (ODFL) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Old Dominion Freight Line’s ODFL second-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.25 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22 cents. However, the bottom line contracted 13.2% year over year, mainly due to coronavirus-induced 15.5% year-over-year decline in total revenues to $896.2 million.
The top line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $894.9 million. The year-over-year revenue underperformance was due to a 12.1% decrease in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) tons per day and a 3.8% reduction in LTL revenue per hundredweight as a result of a soft freight environment.
Management stated in the press release that all prior-period share and per share data are adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effectuated in 2020.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote
Other Details
In the quarter under review, Old Dominion reported a 12.1% drop in LTL tons. Moreover, LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges dipped 0.5%. LTL weight per shipment rose 5.3%. However, LTL shipments were down 16.6%.
The company’s major revenue generating segment, LTL services, logged a total of $884.1 million, down 15.6% year over year. Revenues from other services fell 9.8% to $12.1 million. Total operating expenses decreased 15.7% to $697 million, mainly owing to the 13.5% reduction in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits.
Despite the revenue deterioration, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved 10 basis points to 77.8%. Notably, lower the value of this metric the better.
Old Dominion exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $518.6 million compared with $403.57 million at the end of 2019. Capital expenditures incurred in the reported quarter were $67.9 million. Old Dominion expects a capex of $265 million for 2020. Of the total, $195 million is anticipated to be invested in real estate and service-center expansion. The company expects to spend $20 million and $50 million on tractors/trailers, and technology and other assets, respectively.
During the second quarter, Old Dominion, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), rewarded its shareholders with $146.1 million through buybacks ($128.5 million) and dividends ($17.6 million). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sectorial Snapshots
Let’s take a look into some other Zacks Transportation sector companies’ second-quarter earnings.
J.B. Hunt Transport JBHT, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, reported second-quarter earnings of $1.14 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31 cents. Total revenues of $2,145.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,060.9 million.
Kansas City Southern’s KSU second-quarter earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of $1.15 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. This currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s total revenues of $547.9 million lagged the consensus mark of $550.2 million.
Canadian National’s CNI second-quarter 2020 earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of 92 cents per share (C$0.77) were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line of this presently Zacks Rank #2 company declined 28.7% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $2,315 million (C$3,209 million) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,407.6 million and also fell 21.8% year over year.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kansas City Southern (KSU): Free Stock Analysis Report
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.