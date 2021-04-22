Old Dominion's (ODFL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Old Dominion Freight Line’s ODFL first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.70 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents. Moreover, the bottom line surged 53.2% year over year. This upside was driven by a vast improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) on the back of higher revenues.

Revenues of $1126.5 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,106.6 million and increased 14.1% year over year as well, led by an 8.3% increase in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) tons and a 5.6% uptick in LTL revenue per hundredweight.

Other Details

In the quarter under review, LTL weight per shipment and LTL revenue per shipment rose 1.3% and 7%, respectively. Moreover, LTL shipments were up 6.9%. LTL shipments per day increased 8.6% year over year.

The company’s major revenue-generating segment LTL services logged a total of $1,109.6. million, increasing 13.9% year over year. Revenues from other services jumped 30.6% to $16.9 million. Total operating expenses rose 6.5% to $856.9 million, mainly due to the 4% rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and a 15.2% escalation in operating supplies & expenses.

Moreover, the operating ratio improved 530 basis points to 76.1%. Notably, lower the value of this metric, the better.

Old Dominion exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $351.9 million compared with $401.43 million at the end of 2020. Capital expenditures incurred in the reported quarter were $51 million. Old Dominion expects a capex of $605 million for 2021. Of the total, $275 million is anticipated to be invested in real estate and service-center expansion. The company expects to spend $290 million and $40 million on tractors/trailers, and technology and other assets, respectively.

During the first quarter, Old Dominion, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), rewarded its shareholders with $23.2 million through cash dividends. Moreover, during the March quarter, the trucking company utilized $309 million of its share buyback program, which is inclusive of a $275-million accelerated share repurchase agreement that will expire by August 2021.

Sectorial Snapshots

Within the broader Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines DAL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and Kansas City Southern KSU recently released first-quarter 2021 results.

Delta incurred a loss (excluding $1.70 from non-recurring items) of $3.55 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.08. However, total revenues of $4,150 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,821.3 million.

J.B. Hunt reported earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. Total operating revenues of $2,618.1 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,486.9 million.

Kansas City Southern reported earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2. Moreover, the top line of $706 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $714.3 million.

