Old Dominion Unveils Solid LTL Unit Performance for May

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has provided an update on the performance of its less-than-truckload (LTL) segment, which is its primary revenue generator, for May.

Old Dominion's revenue per day increased 12.3% year over year in May 2026, owing to an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight, which was partially offset by a 3.8% decrease in LTL tons per day. The reduction in LTL tons per day was owing to a 5.3% decrease in LTL shipments per day, which was partially offset by a 1.6% increase in LTL weight per shipment.

Quarter to date, Old Dominion’s LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 15.6% and 5.4%, respectively, year over year.

Marty Freeman, president and chief executive officer of Old Dominion, stated, “Old Dominion produced solid revenue growth for the first two months of the second quarter. While our LTL tons per day declined on a year-over-year basis in both April and May, demand has continued to improve as the quarter has progressed. In addition, our best-in-class service metrics support our yield management initiatives and the ongoing improvement in our LTL revenue per hundredweight. Our consistent investments in our network, our technology and our OD Family of employees throughout the economic cycle uniquely position us to support our customers as the business environment changes. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to win market share and drive profitable revenue growth over the long-term as we continue to execute on the fundamental elements of our strategic plan.”

ODFL’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

ODFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of ODFL have gained 20.4% over the past month, outperforming 14.2% growth of the transportation-truck industry.

ODFL Stock’s One-Month Price Comparison

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Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider International Seaways INSW and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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