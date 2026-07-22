Old Dominion to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 6.29% over the past 60 days to $1.52 per share. The consensus mark indicates a 19.69% increase from second-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, indicating a 8.93% increase from the second quarter of 2025 actuals.

Old Dominion has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 3.69%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for ODFL this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ODFL's Q2 Performance

We expect ODFL's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have benefited from its cost-based pricing approach, which helps offset inflationary cost pressures while supporting customer retention and freight volumes.

The company’s consistent execution of its disciplined yield management strategy is expected to have boosted its LTL revenue-per-hundredweight metric. LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 2.4% in 2024 and 3.9% year over year in 2025. The metric is expected to have continued improving in 2026 as the company optimized its pricing and freight mix.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Old Dominion’s second-quarter 2026 LTL services revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, indicating an 8% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

On the contrary, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have materially affected ODFL’s performance in the March-end quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues from other services is pinned at $7.57 million, indicating a 40% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says About ODFL

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for ODFL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Old Dominion has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of ODFL’s Q1 Results

ODFL reported solid first-quarter 2026 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of $1.14 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 but dipped 4.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.33 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion but decreased 2.9% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI has an Earnings ESP of +14.47% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. HRI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 7.04% over the past 60 days to 76 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a 16.75% increase from second-quarter 2025 actuals.

Schneider National SNDR has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. SNDR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 22 cents over the past 60 days. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark twice and met the mark once in the remaining three quarters). The average miss is 17.97%.

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Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.