Old Dominion to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 1.9% over the past 60 days to $1.05 per share. The consensus mark indicates an 11.8% decrease from first-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, indicating a 4.4% decrease from the first quarter of 2025 actuals.

Old Dominion has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 2.42%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for ODFL this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ODFL's Q1 Performance

We expect ODFL’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been supported by its disciplined pricing approach. Its cost-based strategy aids customer retention and sustains tonnage, as reflected in LTL revenue per hundredweight, which rose 2.4% in 2024 and 3.9% year over year in 2025, and is expected to continue rising in 2026.

On the contrary, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have materially affected ODFL’s performance in the March-end quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Old Dominion’s first-quarter 2026 LTL services revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion, indicating a 2.6% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. For total revenues from other services, the consensus mark is pinned at $11.4 million, indicating an 18.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says About ODFL

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ODFL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Old Dominion has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of ODFL’s Q4 Results

ODFL reported solid fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.09 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 but dipped 11.4% year over year. A decrease in ODFL’s revenues resulted in a year-over-year decline in the bottom line in the fourth quarter.

Revenues of $1.31 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion but decreased 5.7% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may also consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Landstar LSTR has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 0.9% over the past 60 days to $1.11 per share. LSTR has a discouraging earnings surprise history, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 0.39%.

Expeditors EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 0.76% to $1.33 per share over the past 60 days. EXPD has an encouraging earnings surprise history as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average beat of 10.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.