Old Dominion price target lowered to $218 from $225 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Old Dominion (ODFL) to $218 from $225 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm cut their estimates but note the company continues to manage against sub-seasonal volumes, holding the line on premium pricing in a competitive market.

