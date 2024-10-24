News & Insights

Old Dominion price target lowered to $218 from $225 at Susquehanna

October 24, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Old Dominion (ODFL) to $218 from $225 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm cut their estimates but note the company continues to manage against sub-seasonal volumes, holding the line on premium pricing in a competitive market.

