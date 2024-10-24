Old Dominion price target lowered to $218 from $225 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Old Dominion (ODFL) to $218 from $225 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm cut their estimates but note the company continues to manage against sub-seasonal volumes, holding the line on premium pricing in a competitive market.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ODFL:
- Old Dominion price target lowered to $196 from $203 at TD Cowen
- Old Dominion price target lowered to $200 from $204 at Baird
- Old Dominion price target lowered to $160 from $170 at Wells Fargo
- Old Dominion price target lowered to $190 from $195 at Barclays
- Old Dominion price target lowered to $195 from $206 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.