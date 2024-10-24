Old Dominion price target lowered to $190 from $195 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Old Dominion (ODFL) to $190 from $195 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 operating results were a bit below expectations as demand softness and cost inflation persist, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ODFL:
- Old Dominion price target lowered to $195 from $206 at BofA
- Old Dominion sees October revenue per day down from prior year
- Old Dominion reports Q3 EPS $1.43, consensus $1.42
- Old Dominion downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
- Is ODFL a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.