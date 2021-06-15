Stocks

Old Dominion (ODFL) Shares Up 54.1% in Past Year: Here's Why

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL shares have surged 54.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 44.1% increase.

Zacks Investment ResearchImage Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasons for Surge

Old Dominion's efforts to reduce debt levels are quite encouraging. The company's total debt was around $250 million in 2008. This has been lowered to $99.94 million at the end of first-quarter 2021. Additionally, the company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter stood at $351.9 million, way above the debt load. Moreover, its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) increased to 2.38 at the end of the first quarter from 1.94 in the year-ago period. A high current ratio indicates that a company is able to meet short-term obligations.

Additionally, the company reported improvement in operating ratio of 2020. At the end of 2020, the metric stood at 77.4% compared with 80.1% at the end of 2019. Notably, lower the value of this metric the better. Continuing the trend, operating ratio improved 530 basis points to 76.1% in first-quarter 2021. The metric is likely to improve in the June quarter too, owing to higher revenues. Notably, improvement in freight conditions is a huge positive for the company.

Favorable Estimate Revisions

Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 8.6% to $7.90 per share in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Old Dominion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Transportation sector can also consider stocks like Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton and Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).  You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


Click to get this free report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular