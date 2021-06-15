Old Dominion (ODFL) Shares Up 54.1% in Past Year: Here's Why
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL shares have surged 54.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 44.1% increase.
Reasons for Surge
Old Dominion's efforts to reduce debt levels are quite encouraging. The company's total debt was around $250 million in 2008. This has been lowered to $99.94 million at the end of first-quarter 2021. Additionally, the company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter stood at $351.9 million, way above the debt load. Moreover, its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) increased to 2.38 at the end of the first quarter from 1.94 in the year-ago period. A high current ratio indicates that a company is able to meet short-term obligations.
Additionally, the company reported improvement in operating ratio of 2020. At the end of 2020, the metric stood at 77.4% compared with 80.1% at the end of 2019. Notably, lower the value of this metric the better. Continuing the trend, operating ratio improved 530 basis points to 76.1% in first-quarter 2021. The metric is likely to improve in the June quarter too, owing to higher revenues. Notably, improvement in freight conditions is a huge positive for the company.
Favorable Estimate Revisions
Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 8.6% to $7.90 per share in the past 60 days.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Old Dominion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Transportation sector can also consider stocks like Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton and Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.
