Old Dominion (ODFL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +8.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Ratio : 76.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 78%.

: 76.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 78%. LTL tonnage per day : 30.58 Kton/D compared to the 30.40 Kton/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 30.58 Kton/D compared to the 30.40 Kton/D average estimate based on two analysts. LTL shipments per day : 41.04 thousand versus 40.83 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 41.04 thousand versus 40.83 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight : $34.52 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.38.

: $34.52 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.38. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges : $29.13 compared to the $29.01 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $29.13 compared to the $29.01 average estimate based on two analysts. Work days : 63.00 Days versus 63.00 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

: 63.00 Days versus 63.00 Days estimated by two analysts on average. LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) : 1,491.00 lbs compared to the 1,488.97 lbs average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,491.00 lbs compared to the 1,488.97 lbs average estimate based on two analysts. LTL shipments : 2,585 compared to the 2,572 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,585 compared to the 2,572 average estimate based on two analysts. LTL tons: 1,927.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,914.89 KTon.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Old Dominion here>>>

Shares of Old Dominion have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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