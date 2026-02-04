Old Dominion (ODFL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

Operating Ratio : 76.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 77.3%.

: 76.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 77.3%. LTL tonnage per day : 30.69 Kton/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.71 Kton/D.

: 30.69 Kton/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.71 Kton/D. LTL shipments per day : 41.31 thousand versus 42.56 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 41.31 thousand versus 42.56 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight : $33.91 versus $33.49 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $33.91 versus $33.49 estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges : $28.88 compared to the $28.59 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $28.88 compared to the $28.59 average estimate based on three analysts. Work days : 62.00 Days compared to the 62.00 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 62.00 Days compared to the 62.00 Days average estimate based on three analysts. LTL shipments : 2,561 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,639.

: 2,561 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,639. LTL tons : 1,903.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,924.34 KTon.

: 1,903.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,924.34 KTon. LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) : 1,486.00 lbs versus 1,459.38 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,486.00 lbs versus 1,459.38 lbs estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per shipment : $503.95 versus $476.84 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $503.95 versus $476.84 estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenue- Other services : $11.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%.

: $11.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%. Total revenue- LTL services: $1.3 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

Shares of Old Dominion have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

