Old Dominion (ODFL) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.52 billion, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Old Dominion metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenue- Other services' will likely reach $18.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue- LTL services' should arrive at $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio' to reach 72.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 70.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'LTL tonnage per day' of 35.63 Kton/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37.18 Kton/D.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LTL shipments per day' at 48.47 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49.67 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'LTL revenue per hundredweight' will reach $32.60. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.87 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges' will reach $27.29. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.29.

The consensus estimate for 'LTL shipments' stands at 3,090. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,129.

Analysts predict that the 'LTL tons' will reach 2,305.32 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,342 KTon.

Analysts expect 'LTL weight per shipment (lbs.)' to come in at 1,492.00 lbs. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,497 lbs.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'LTL revenue per shipment' should come in at $481.28. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $477.13.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Work days' reaching 64.00 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63 Days.



View all Key Company Metrics for Old Dominion here>>>



Old Dominion shares have witnessed a change of -1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ODFL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.