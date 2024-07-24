Old Dominion (ODFL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +2.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 71.9% versus 72% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 71.9% versus 72% estimated by six analysts on average. LTL tonnage per day : 36.56 Kton/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36.18 Kton/D.

: 36.56 Kton/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36.18 Kton/D. LTL shipments per day : 48.44 thousand versus 48.43 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 48.44 thousand versus 48.43 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight : $31.77 compared to the $31.51 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $31.77 compared to the $31.51 average estimate based on three analysts. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges : $26.75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.51.

: $26.75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.51. Work days : 64 Days versus 64 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

: 64 Days versus 64 Days estimated by three analysts on average. LTL shipments : 3,100 versus 3,100 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,100 versus 3,100 estimated by three analysts on average. LTL tons : 2,340 KTon versus 2,349.82 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,340 KTon versus 2,349.82 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) : 1,509 lbs versus 1,516.18 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,509 lbs versus 1,516.18 lbs estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per shipment : $479.48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.33.

: $479.48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.33. Total revenue- Other services : $13.73 million compared to the $16.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.

: $13.73 million compared to the $16.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year. Total revenue- LTL services: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

Shares of Old Dominion have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.