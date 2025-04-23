Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +3.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 75.4% versus 76.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 75.4% versus 76.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. LTL tons : 2,087 KTon compared to the 2,079.28 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,087 KTon compared to the 2,079.28 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. LTL tonnage per day : 33.14 Kton/D versus 33.4 Kton/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 33.14 Kton/D versus 33.4 Kton/D estimated by four analysts on average. LTL shipments : 2,808 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,801.

: 2,808 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,801. Work days : 63 Days versus 63 Days estimated by four analysts on average.

: 63 Days versus 63 Days estimated by four analysts on average. LTL shipments per day : 44.57 thousand versus 44.47 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 44.57 thousand versus 44.47 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) : 1,487 lbs compared to the 1,484.92 lbs average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,487 lbs compared to the 1,484.92 lbs average estimate based on four analysts. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges : $27.89 versus $27.84 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $27.89 versus $27.84 estimated by four analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight : $32.67 compared to the $32.62 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $32.67 compared to the $32.62 average estimate based on four analysts. LTL revenue per shipment : $485.79 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $483.32.

: $485.79 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $483.32. Total revenue- Other services : $14.02 million versus $13.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $14.02 million versus $13.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Total revenue- LTL services: $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

Shares of Old Dominion have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

