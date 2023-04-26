Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Fall Y/Y

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL reported disappointing first-quarter 2023 results wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by softness pertaining to the domestic economy, which resulted in a challenging operating environment.

Quarterly earnings per share of $2.58 fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 and declined 0.8% year over year. Revenues of $1,442.1 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,488.5 million and decreased 3.7% year over year. The downside was due to lackluster less-than-truckload (LTL) revenues.

The LTL services unit logged a total of $1,424.37 million, down 3.5% year over year. Revenues from other services fell 17.4% to $17.76 million.

In the quarter under review, LTL weight per shipment fell 2.5%, while LTL revenue per shipment rose 6.5%. LTL shipments and LTL shipments per day were down 9.6% each, year over year. LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 9.2%.

Total operating expenses inched down 2.9% to $1.06 billion. Operating income declined 5.4% to $383.04 million.

Old Dominion exited the March quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $207.6 million compared with $186.3 million at the end of 2022. Long-term debt of $79.96 million remained flat sequentially. During the first quarter, Old Dominion paid out dividends worth $44.1 million and repurchased shares worth $141.7 million.

ODFL generated $415.4 million of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures incurred in the reported quarter were $234.7 million.

For 2023, ODFL anticipates its aggregate capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million. Of the total, $260 million is anticipated to be invested in real estate and service center expansion projects, $365 million in tractors and trailers, and $75 million in information technology and other assets.

Currently, Old Dominion carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 and declined 17.5% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,229.58 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,434.4 million and fell 7.4% year over year. The downfall was due to declines in the volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 5% in Intermodal (JBI) and 17% in Final Mile Services (FMS), respectively. A decline of 17% in revenue per load in Truckload (JBT) also added to the woes.

Revenue declines in ICS, JBI, FMS and JBT were partially offset by Dedicated Contract Services revenue growth of 13%. JBHT’s total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 10.2% year over year.

Delta Air Lines’ DAL first-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. Volatile fuel prices and unfavorable weather conditions led to this downtick. DAL reported a loss of $1.23 per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL reported revenues of $12,759 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,767.4 million. Driven by higher air-travel demand, total revenues increased 36.49% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group ALK reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 62 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents. In the year-ago quarter, ALK incurred a loss of $1.33 per share.

ALK’s operating revenues of $2,196 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,202.5 million. The top line jumped 31% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 90.3% of the top line and increasing 31% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.