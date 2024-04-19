Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Old Dominion metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio' to reach 73.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 73.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'LTL tonnage per day' reaching 36.00 Kton/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36.54 Kton/D in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'LTL revenue per hundredweight' will reach $31.78. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.71 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges' stands at $26.67. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.09 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Work days' will reach 64.00 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64 Days.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LTL shipments' at 3,051. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,018 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'LTL weight per shipment (lbs.)' of 1,499.60 lbs. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,550 lbs.

The consensus among analysts is that 'LTL revenue per shipment' will reach $476.62. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $475.88.



View all Key Company Metrics for Old Dominion here>>>



Shares of Old Dominion have demonstrated returns of -6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ODFL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

