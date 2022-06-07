Old Dominion (ODFL) Posts Solid May LTL Unit Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL provided an update on the performance of its less-than-truckload (LTL) segment, which is its primary revenue generator, in May.

With 2.3% increase in LTL tons per day and a rise in LTL revenue per hundredweight, ODFL’s revenue per day climbed 26% year over year in May 2022. LTL tons per day benefited from a 2.8% increase in LTL shipments per day. The metric was partly hurt by a 0.6% dip in LTL weight per shipment.

Quarter to date, Old Dominion’s LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges jumped 22.4% and 9.6% year over year, respectively.

ODFL’s president and chief executive officer Greg C. Gantt said, “Old Dominion’s revenue growth exceeded 20% for both April and May of 2022, as customer demand has remained steady throughout the second quarter. The consistency in demand for our superior service has allowed us to improve our yields while also supporting our market share initiatives. We believe we can continue to win market share over the long term and, as a result, we remain fully committed to the same long-term strategic plan that has guided us for many years.”

