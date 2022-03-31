Old Dominion (ODFL) Boosts Capacity to Meet Increased Demand

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL has announced that it plans to open 8-10 service centers in 2022 to cater to the buoyant demand scenario. To this end, it added or expanded terminals at seven different locations over the last two quarters. Different locations include Alliance, TX; Byhalia, MS; Clear Lake, IA; Kernersville, NC; Marysville, WA; West Columbia, SC; and Westfield, MA.

The capacity enhancements include additional doors and staff, as well as technology upgrades (real-time track and traceability), to support growth and increased customer demand. The strategic locations reduce shipping time, enhance delivery flexibility and increase capacity in key metropolitan areas.

Expressing delight at the extent of capacity enhancements, Chip Overbey, senior vice president of strategic planning, stated, “Offering premium service is at the forefront of our value proposition. Each new and expanded facility helps to facilitate the economic growth of the local communities in which we operate while better serving our customers.”

With the improving freight demand scenario, ODFL’s decision to boost capacity is a prudent one. Old Dominion is benefiting from the strong performance of the Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) segment, owing to better freight conditions. In 2021, revenues from the LTL services segment increased 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. In 2021, LTL shipments and LTL revenues per shipment increased 18.5% and 10.2%, respectively.

With the added or expanded terminals, LTL revenues are likely to receive a further boost. This should aid the company’s results. Notably, ODFL will release its first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.

