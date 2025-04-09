Old Dominion Freight Line's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. With a market cap of $32.2 billion, Old Dominion’s offerings also include various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

The trucking giant is set to release its first-quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ODFL to report a non-GAAP profit of $1.15 per share, down 14.2% from $1.34 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company has matched or surpassed the Street’s earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, ODFL is expected to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $5.63, up a modest 2.7% from $5.48 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, ODFL’s earnings are expected to surge 18.8% year-over-year to $6.69 per share.

ODFL stock has tanked nearly 34% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.2% decline and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 7.2% drop during the same time frame.

However, Old Dominion Freight Line’s stock prices soared over 5.4% and maintained a positive momentum for the next four trading sessions after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 5. Although the company observed a decline in topline due to the recent economic softness which has impacted shipment volumes, its revenues of $1.4 billion which is down 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter, surpassed the Street’s expectations by 40 basis points. Meanwhile, its earnings of $1.23 per share exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable 5.1%, which boosted investor confidence.

The recent downturn in ODFL stock can primarily be attributed to the broader market downturn observed in recent weeks due to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and uncertainties surrounding its impact on the American economy and companies' financials.

The consensus opinion on ODFL stock is neutral, with an overall “Hold” rating. Out of the 22 analysts covering the stock, five recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” 14 suggest “Hold,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell” rating. As of writing, the stock is trading notably below its mean price target of $193.95.

