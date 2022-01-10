Old Dominion Freight Line's (NASDAQ:ODFL) earnings growth rate lags the 42% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares for the last five years, while they gained 465%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter.

While the stock has fallen 7.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Old Dominion Freight Line managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 41% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ODFL Earnings Per Share Growth January 10th 2022

We know that Old Dominion Freight Line has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Old Dominion Freight Line the TSR over the last 5 years was 476%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Old Dominion Freight Line shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 42% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Old Dominion Freight Line .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

