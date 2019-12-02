Old Dominion Freight Line To Replace SunTrust Banks In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P MidCap 400 constituent Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) will replace SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (CCMP) will replace Old Dominion Freight Line in the S&P MidCap 400. Ready Capital Corp. (RC) will replace Cabot Microelectronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 9.

S&P 500 constituent BB&T Corp. (BBT) is acquiring SunTrust Banks in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Post acquisition, BB&T will change its name to Truist Financial Corp. and will trade under the ticker TFC.

