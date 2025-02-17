Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. With a market cap of $44.1 billion, Old Dominion’s offerings also include various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

While the company has underperformed the broader market over the past year, it has observed a significant surge recently and outpaced the market in 2025. ODFL stock has dipped 4.3% over the past 52 weeks and soared nearly 17% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22.3% surge over the past year and 4% gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, while ODFL has lagged behind the iShares Transportation Average ETF’s (IYT) 4.3% gains over the past year, it has significantly outperformed IYT’s 7.4% surge in 2025.

Old Dominion Freight Line’s stock prices soared over 5.4% and maintained a positive momentum for the next four trading sessions after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 5. Although the company observed a decline in topline due to the recent economic softness which has impacted shipment volumes, its revenues of $1.4 billion which is down 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter surpassed the Street’s expectations by 40 basis points. Meanwhile, its earnings of $1.23 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable 5.1%, which boosted investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect ODFL to deliver a 3.7% year-over-year growth in EPS to $5.68. On a more positive note, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has matched or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

However, analysts remain cautious about the stock’s longer-term prospects. ODFL stock has a consensus “Hold” rating among the 20 analysts covering it. That’s based on two “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” 15 “Hold,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings.

This configuration is slightly bearish compared to two months ago when three analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Feb. 6, Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell reaffirmed a “Hold” rating on ODFL, while setting a price target of $202.

While ODFL is currently trading slightly above its mean price target of $200.74, the street-high target of $240 indicates a 16.3% upside potential.

