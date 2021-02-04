Old Dominion Freight Line Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $1.61 compared to $1.20, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue was $1.07 billion, up 6.4% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.05 billion, for the quarter.

The company's Board has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on March 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.