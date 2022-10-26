Markets
Old Dominion Freight Line Q3 Profit Climbs, Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income climbed 31.7 percent to $377.40 million from last year's $286.63 million.

Earnings per share were $3.36, up 36 percent from $2.47 last year.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $1.60 billion, up 14.5 percent from $1.40 billion a year ago.

Analysts estimated revenues of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

