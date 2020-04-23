Markets
ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 Profit Edges Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) reported that its first-quarter net income was $133.18 million or $1.11 per share, compared to $133.32 million or $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year.

The financial results for the first quarter of 2020 include $10.1 million of expense related to special employee bonus payments made in March. These bonus payments were provided to non-executive employees in appreciation for their extraordinary effort in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $987.36 million from $990.78 million last year. The decrease in revenue in the first quarter was due to a 3.9% decrease in LTL tons per day that was partially offset by a 2.6% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. Excluding fuel surcharges, LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 3.3% over the same period of the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share and revenues of $983.08 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ODFL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular