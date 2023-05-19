Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $306.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.38%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.34%, an increase of 26.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 97,466K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is 335.13. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.36% from its latest reported closing price of 306.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 6,343MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,483K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,415K shares, representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,791K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,452K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 3.35% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,423K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,647K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.