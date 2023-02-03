Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $371.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.95% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $293.59. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.95% from its latest reported closing price of $371.41.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is $6,343MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual EPS is $11.82, a decrease of 3.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ODFL is 0.3256%, a decrease of 3.6228%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 98,928K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,194,562 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,072,725 shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,171,453 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,415,077 shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 12.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,409,850 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,508,435 shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 11.07% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,389,254 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945,064 shares, representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 16.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,995,648 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005,033 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

