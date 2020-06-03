Old Dominion Freight Line May Revenue Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported that its revenue per day for May 2020 decreased 16.2% as compared to May 2019 due to a 12.1% decrease in LTL tons per day and a decrease in LTL revenue per hundredweight. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges decreased 4.7% and 1.4%, respectively, from last year.

Greg Gantt, CEO of Old Dominion, said, "Old Dominion's revenue results for May reflect the significant decline in the domestic economy as well as a decrease in fuel surcharge revenue. While economic uncertainty continues, we are encouraged by the gradual improvement in our daily revenue trend throughout the month of May."

