Old Dominion Freight Line Issues Revenue Update

June 04, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported certain less-than-truckload operating metrics for May 2025. Revenue per day decreased 5.8% as compared to May 2024. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 3.2% and 5.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

Marty Freeman, CEO of Old Dominion, said, "Our revenue results for May reflect continued softness in the domestic economy as well as the impact of lower fuel prices on our yields. We believe that our market share has remained relatively consistent throughout this extended period of economic softness, despite the year-over-year decrease in our LTL volumes."

