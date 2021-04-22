Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $199.36 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $133.18 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.13 billion from $0.99 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $199.36 Mln. vs. $133.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.

