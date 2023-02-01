Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $323.93 million, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $278.81 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.49 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $323.93 Mln. vs. $278.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.92 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.68 -Revenue (Q4): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

