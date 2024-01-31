Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $322.82 million, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $323.93 million, or $2.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.50 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $322.82 Mln. vs. $323.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.94 vs. $2.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.85 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

