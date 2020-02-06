Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $144.02 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $159.46 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.01 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $144.02 Mln. vs. $159.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

