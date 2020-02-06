Markets
ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $144.02 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $159.46 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.01 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $144.02 Mln. vs. $159.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ODFL

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular