Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q1 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $292.30 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $285.04 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.46 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $292.30 Mln. vs. $285.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

