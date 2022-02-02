Markets
ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $278.81 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $189.83 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $1.41 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $278.81 Mln. vs. $189.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ODFL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular