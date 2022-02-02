Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $278.81 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $189.83 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $1.41 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $278.81 Mln. vs. $189.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.