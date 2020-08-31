Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ODFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -11.76% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $200.32, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODFL was $200.32, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $201.50 and a 90.08% increase over the 52 week low of $105.39.

ODFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). ODFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.93. Zacks Investment Research reports ODFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.48%, compared to an industry average of -14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ODFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ODFL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF)

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF (SCHM)

TRIMTABS ETF TRUST (TTAC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 66.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ODFL at 7.04%.

