Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ODFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ODFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $352.06, the dividend yield is .23%.
The previous trading day's last sale of ODFL was $352.06, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $364.07 and a 85.83% increase over the 52 week low of $189.45.
ODFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) and Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). ODFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.09. Zacks Investment Research reports ODFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.3%, compared to an industry average of 39.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the odfl Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to ODFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ODFL as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
- Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)
- VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)
- AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PRN with an increase of 19.35% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of ODFL at 7.68%.
