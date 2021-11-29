Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ODFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ODFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $352.06, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODFL was $352.06, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $364.07 and a 85.83% increase over the 52 week low of $189.45.

ODFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) and Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). ODFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.09. Zacks Investment Research reports ODFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.3%, compared to an industry average of 39.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the odfl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ODFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ODFL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRN with an increase of 19.35% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of ODFL at 7.68%.

