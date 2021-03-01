Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ODFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODFL was $214.77, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.64 and a 103% increase over the 52 week low of $105.80.

ODFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). ODFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.68. Zacks Investment Research reports ODFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.47%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ODFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ODFL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 52.34% over the last 100 days. PRN has the highest percent weighting of ODFL at 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.