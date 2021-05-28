Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ODFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $264.32, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODFL was $264.32, representing a -4.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $276.09 and a 72.12% increase over the 52 week low of $153.57.

ODFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) and Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). ODFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ODFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.84%, compared to an industry average of 36.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ODFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ODFL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 30.9% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of ODFL at 4.37%.

