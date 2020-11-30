Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ODFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ODFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $201.99, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODFL was $201.99, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $213.66 and a 90.92% increase over the 52 week low of $105.80.

ODFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). ODFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ODFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.64%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODFL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ODFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ODFL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF (SCHM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 39.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ODFL at 3.77%.

