Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $285.04 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $299.75 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.44 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $285.04 Mln. vs. $299.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.58 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.69 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.