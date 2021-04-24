Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.6% to hit US$1.1b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.70, some 7.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Old Dominion Freight Line after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ODFL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight Line are now predicting revenues of US$4.81b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 21% to US$7.64. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.67b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.27 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$248, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Old Dominion Freight Line at US$280 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$129. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Old Dominion Freight Line's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 21% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.7% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Old Dominion Freight Line is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Old Dominion Freight Line following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Old Dominion Freight Line going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.