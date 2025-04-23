Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q1 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $254.66 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $292.30 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $1.374 billion from $1.460 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

