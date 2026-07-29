Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $350.60 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $268.62 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.554 billion from $1.407 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $350.60 Mln. vs. $268.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.554 Bln vs. $1.407 Bln last year.

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