Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q4 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $263.14 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $322.82 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to $1.385 billion from $1.495 billion last year.

