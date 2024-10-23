Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $308.58 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $339.29 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.470 billion from $1.515 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $308.58 Mln. vs. $339.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.470 Bln vs. $1.515 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.