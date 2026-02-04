Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $229.47 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $263.14 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $1.307 billion from $1.386 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $229.47 Mln. vs. $263.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.307 Bln vs. $1.386 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.