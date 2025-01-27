Old Dominion Freight Line Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ODFL

In trading on Monday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $194.08, changing hands as high as $194.53 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ODFL's low point in its 52 week range is $165.49 per share, with $233.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.65. The ODFL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

